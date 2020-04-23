British Land (LON:BLND) Price Target Cut to GBX 455

British Land (LON:BLND) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 575 ($7.56) to GBX 455 ($5.99) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector performer” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities downgraded British Land to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on British Land from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 560 ($7.37) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised British Land to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 365 ($4.80) in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on British Land from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 385 ($5.06) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 544.69 ($7.17).

BLND stock opened at GBX 385.60 ($5.07) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 387.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 536.79. British Land has a one year low of GBX 309.40 ($4.07) and a one year high of GBX 649.40 ($8.54). The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67.

In other British Land news, insider Chris Grigg bought 38 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £397.86 ($523.36) per share, with a total value of £15,118.68 ($19,887.77). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 107 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,947.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

