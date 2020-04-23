Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) vs. Kura Sushi USA (NYSE:KRUS) Head-To-Head Survey

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) and Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brinker International and Kura Sushi USA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brinker International $3.22 billion 0.19 $154.90 million $3.93 4.18 Kura Sushi USA $64.25 million 1.36 $1.46 million $0.27 38.93

Brinker International has higher revenue and earnings than Kura Sushi USA. Brinker International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kura Sushi USA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Brinker International and Kura Sushi USA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brinker International 2 9 14 0 2.48 Kura Sushi USA 1 0 4 0 2.60

Brinker International presently has a consensus price target of $42.36, indicating a potential upside of 158.16%. Kura Sushi USA has a consensus price target of $26.25, indicating a potential upside of 149.76%. Given Brinker International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Brinker International is more favorable than Kura Sushi USA.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.7% of Kura Sushi USA shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Brinker International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Kura Sushi USA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brinker International and Kura Sushi USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brinker International 4.21% -22.42% 8.19% Kura Sushi USA N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Brinker International beats Kura Sushi USA on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc. and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc. in October 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Irvine, California. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc.

