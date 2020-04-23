Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the March 15th total of 1,089,700 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 557,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

BFAM stock opened at $110.95 on Thursday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $64.23 and a twelve month high of $176.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.12 and its 200-day moving average is $145.05.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $520.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.26 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 8.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total value of $1,012,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,313.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,875,195. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,929,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,345,000 after purchasing an additional 449,511 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,891,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,212,000 after buying an additional 95,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,273,000 after buying an additional 17,112 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,618,000 after acquiring an additional 24,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 575,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.67.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

