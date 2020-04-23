BRAINSWAY LTD/S (BWAY) & Its Peers Financial Survey

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ: BWAY) is one of 132 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare BRAINSWAY LTD/S to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.5% of BRAINSWAY LTD/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BRAINSWAY LTD/S and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRAINSWAY LTD/S -44.71% -48.90% -28.03% BRAINSWAY LTD/S Competitors -774.45% -98.48% -23.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BRAINSWAY LTD/S and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRAINSWAY LTD/S 0 0 5 0 3.00 BRAINSWAY LTD/S Competitors 1168 3745 6186 357 2.50

BRAINSWAY LTD/S currently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 83.54%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 15.87%. Given BRAINSWAY LTD/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BRAINSWAY LTD/S is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BRAINSWAY LTD/S and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BRAINSWAY LTD/S $23.10 million -$10.33 million -15.80 BRAINSWAY LTD/S Competitors $1.42 billion $147.92 million -53.59

BRAINSWAY LTD/S’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BRAINSWAY LTD/S. BRAINSWAY LTD/S is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation. Brainsway Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

