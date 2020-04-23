BP (LON:BP) Price Target Cut to GBX 425

BP (LON:BP) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 475 ($6.25) to GBX 425 ($5.59) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BP to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 490 ($6.45).

Get BP alerts:

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 316.30 ($4.16) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $62.95 billion and a PE ratio of 16.06. BP has a 1 year low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 319.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 442.02.

In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 93 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £312.48 ($411.05).

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.