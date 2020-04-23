Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Trading Down 5.9% After Insider Selling

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) shares dropped 5.9% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $35.00 and last traded at $35.05, approximately 11,514,733 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 11,570,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.25.

Specifically, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $562,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,686. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $318,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,073 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,421.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,389 shares of company stock worth $1,974,345. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cfra upgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.25 and its 200-day moving average is $40.12.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

