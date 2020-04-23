Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) Short Interest Down 9.7% in March

Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the March 15th total of 4,307,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 925,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

WIFI stock opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $521.62 million, a PE ratio of -54.04 and a beta of 1.03. Boingo Wireless has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $24.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average is $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $64.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.74 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WIFI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on shares of Boingo Wireless from $33.50 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boingo Wireless has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 603,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Boingo Wireless during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Boingo Wireless during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 391.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 239,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 190,733 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.