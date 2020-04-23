BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €23.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

BNP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf set a €42.50 ($49.42) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.70 ($67.09) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BNP Paribas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €43.78 ($50.91).

BNP Paribas stock opened at €25.54 ($29.69) on Monday. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 12-month high of €69.17 ($80.43). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €44.77.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

