Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Price Target Cut to GBX 270

Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) had its price target lowered by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 270 ($3.55) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “add” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.43% from the company’s previous close.
LON BMY opened at GBX 207 ($2.72) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.14. Bloomsbury Publishing has a fifty-two week low of GBX 165 ($2.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 304 ($4.00). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 219.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 258.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.42 million and a P/E ratio of 17.39.
About Bloomsbury Publishing
