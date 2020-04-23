Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Price Target Cut to GBX 270

Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) had its price target lowered by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 270 ($3.55) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “add” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.43% from the company’s previous close.

LON BMY opened at GBX 207 ($2.72) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.14. Bloomsbury Publishing has a fifty-two week low of GBX 165 ($2.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 304 ($4.00). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 219.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 258.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.42 million and a P/E ratio of 17.39.

Get Bloomsbury Publishing alerts:

About Bloomsbury Publishing

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes books and other media for general readers, children, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for UK and Eire professionals; consultancy and publishing services for corporations and institutions; support content for continuing professional development and teaching for teachers and trainee teachers, as well as serves communities of shared interest with sports and sports science, nautical, military history, natural history, and popular science.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.