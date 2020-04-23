BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Communications Co. Ltd. is engaged in providing banking and related financial services to individual and corporate customers. The bank’s personal banking products and services includes time deposits, education savings, current and personal call deposits, housing loans, credit cards, quasi-credit and debit cards, wealth management, general consumption, global access and funds transfer. Its corporate banking products include current, time, and contracted deposit accounts; financing services, such as transfer of receivables, account overdrafts, bill discounting and buyout of inter bank credit assets; settlement services, cash management, and bancassurance and investment banking services. In addition, the bank also provides international banking services, such as forex wealth management, document settlement, trade finance, offshore banking, and remittance and bill services. Bank of Communications Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BCMXY. ValuEngine cut BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR stock opened at $15.70 on Monday. BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average is $16.77.

BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR Company Profile

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services primarily in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand deposits, time deposits, call deposits, and education deposits; credit cards, quasi-credit cards, and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and publicly and privately-offered wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR (BCMXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.