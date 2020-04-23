BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Short Interest Update

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,890,000 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the March 15th total of 9,938,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
BMRN opened at $92.47 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $97.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -616.47 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.63 and a 200-day moving average of $81.58.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $454.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.88 million. Equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 851.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.
BMRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.44.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?
Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.