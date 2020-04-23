BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Short Interest Update

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,890,000 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the March 15th total of 9,938,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BMRN opened at $92.47 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $97.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -616.47 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.63 and a 200-day moving average of $81.58.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $454.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.88 million. Equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $151,768.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,626 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,029.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 17,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,549,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,039,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,948 shares of company stock worth $3,987,997 in the last quarter. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 851.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.44.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

