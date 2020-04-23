Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Shares Down 6.1%

Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) shares were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.41, approximately 7,365,442 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 21,305,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Biocept in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Get Biocept alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $44.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter. Biocept had a negative net margin of 455.14% and a negative return on equity of 218.69%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biocept stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 457,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.96% of Biocept as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Biocept Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.