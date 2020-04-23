BidaskClub Lowers Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) to Hold

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CELH. ValuEngine raised shares of Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Celsius has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. Celsius has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $7.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Celsius had a net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $24.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Celsius by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 77,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 37,788 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth approximately $795,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Celsius by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

