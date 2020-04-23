BidaskClub Lowers Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) to Hold

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CELH. ValuEngine raised shares of Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Celsius has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.08.
Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. Celsius has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $7.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Celsius by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 77,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 37,788 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth approximately $795,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Celsius by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Celsius Company Profile
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?
Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.