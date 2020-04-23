BidaskClub Downgrades Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Zumiez from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Zumiez from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zumiez from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Zumiez from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Get Zumiez alerts:

ZUMZ stock opened at $18.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $35.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.79.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $328.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zumiez will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,217 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zumiez in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,476,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,912 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 567,530 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 84,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.