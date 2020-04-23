BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,680

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,680 ($22.10) in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,622.50 ($21.34).

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group stock opened at GBX 1,265.80 ($16.65) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82. BHP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 939.80 ($12.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,233.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,590.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.62.

In related news, insider Susan Kilsby purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,696 ($22.31) per share, with a total value of £67,840 ($89,239.67).

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.