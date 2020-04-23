BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,680

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,680 ($22.10) in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.72% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,622.50 ($21.34).
BHP Group stock opened at GBX 1,265.80 ($16.65) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82. BHP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 939.80 ($12.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,233.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,590.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.62.
About BHP Group
BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.
