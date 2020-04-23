Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) PT Lowered to GBX 5,727

Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 5,779 ($76.02) to GBX 5,727 ($75.34) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.90% from the stock’s previous close.

BKG has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Berkeley Group to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 5,370 ($70.64) to GBX 4,520 ($59.46) in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Liberum Capital raised shares of Berkeley Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($61.83) target price (down from GBX 6,275 ($82.54)) on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 3,830 ($50.38) to GBX 3,160 ($41.57) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,572.09 ($60.14).

LON BKG opened at GBX 4,153 ($54.63) on Tuesday. Berkeley Group has a one year low of GBX 3,041 ($40.00) and a one year high of GBX 5,562 ($73.16). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,857.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,560.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion and a PE ratio of 9.62.

In related news, insider Glyn Barker bought 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,616 ($47.57) per share, for a total transaction of £20,611.20 ($27,112.87). Also, insider Peter Vernon bought 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,789 ($63.00) per share, with a total value of £66,614.99 ($87,628.24). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,251 shares of company stock valued at $13,887,779.

Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

