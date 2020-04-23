Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €39.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.90 ($39.42) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €43.48 ($50.56).

Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a 52-week high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

