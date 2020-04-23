Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) a €4.50 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €4.50 ($5.23) target price on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

DBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Warburg Research set a €7.60 ($8.84) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.80 ($7.91) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays set a €3.50 ($4.07) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €5.77 ($6.71).

Shares of DBK opened at €5.56 ($6.46) on Monday. Deutsche Bank has a fifty-two week low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a fifty-two week high of €18.49 ($21.50). The business’s 50-day moving average is €5.89 and its 200-day moving average is €7.05.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

