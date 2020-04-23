Bellway (LON:BWY) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,942

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 4,180 ($54.99) to GBX 3,942 ($51.85) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.69% from the stock’s previous close.

BWY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Bellway from GBX 4,220 ($55.51) to GBX 2,710 ($35.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 4,650 ($61.17) price target for the company. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Bellway from GBX 5,470 ($71.95) to GBX 3,080 ($40.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,572.27 ($46.99).

LON BWY opened at GBX 2,564.93 ($33.74) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,505.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,371.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.06. Bellway has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.96 ($0.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,336 ($57.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Bellway (LON:BWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 194.40 ($2.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 190 ($2.50) by GBX 4.40 ($0.06). As a group, analysts forecast that Bellway will post 45238.9997884 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Honeyman acquired 2,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,995 ($26.24) per share, for a total transaction of £53,605.65 ($70,515.19). Also, insider Denise Jagger acquired 986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,993 ($26.22) per share, for a total transaction of £19,650.98 ($25,849.75).

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

