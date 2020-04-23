Beazley (LON:BEZ) PT Raised to GBX 490 at Peel Hunt

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its price target increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 490 ($6.45) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has a reduce rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BEZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Beazley to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 616 ($8.10) to GBX 611 ($8.04) in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beazley currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 552.20 ($7.26).

Shares of LON BEZ opened at GBX 355.40 ($4.68) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 8.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.56. Beazley has a 1 year low of GBX 294.20 ($3.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 634 ($8.34). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 400.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 520.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.11) per share. This is an increase from Beazley’s previous dividend of $4.10. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Beazley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.27%.

In related news, insider Sally Lake bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 375 ($4.93) per share, for a total transaction of £18,750 ($24,664.56). Also, insider Adrian Cox sold 35,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 599 ($7.88), for a total transaction of £214,657.64 ($282,369.96).

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

