Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp Purchases 2,700 Shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Stock

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $12,771.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 17th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 3,080 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $14,568.40.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 3,000 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $11,100.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 2,070 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $6,996.60.

On Thursday, April 9th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,300 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,420.00.

On Friday, April 3rd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 3,000 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $9,270.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 7,168 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $22,364.16.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 2,530 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $6,198.50.

On Monday, March 30th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 2,900 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $6,931.00.

On Thursday, March 26th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 2,600 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $7,618.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,800 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.72 per share, for a total transaction of $4,896.00.

ICMB opened at $4.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.19. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.79.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.01%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 95,749 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 312,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 32,577 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 13,284 shares during the period. 43.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

