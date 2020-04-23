Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) Given a €48.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BMW. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €64.83 ($75.38).

BMW opened at €48.56 ($56.47) on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a one year low of €36.60 ($42.55) and a one year high of €78.19 ($90.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €48.36 and its 200-day moving average is €64.48. The company has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion and a PE ratio of 6.50.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

