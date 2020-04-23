Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) received a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.62% from the company’s previous close.

BAYN has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €80.88 ($94.05).

Shares of BAYN opened at €59.60 ($69.30) on Tuesday. Bayer has a 52-week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 52-week high of €123.82 ($143.98). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €55.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is €67.01.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

