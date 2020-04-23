Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BAS. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €54.06 ($62.86).

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €43.00 ($50.00) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.13. Basf has a twelve month low of €37.36 ($43.44) and a twelve month high of €74.60 ($86.74). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €44.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of €60.49. The stock has a market cap of $40.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.70.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

