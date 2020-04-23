Barry Macneil Purchases 162,000 Shares of TAG Oil Ltd (TSE:TAO) Stock

TAG Oil Ltd (TSE:TAO) Senior Officer Barry Macneil acquired 162,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$16,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$42,210.

Barry Macneil also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TAG Oil alerts:

On Thursday, April 16th, Barry Macneil acquired 58,000 shares of TAG Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$5,800.00.

TAG Oil stock opened at C$0.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 million and a P/E ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.37. TAG Oil Ltd has a 12-month low of C$0.09 and a 12-month high of C$0.42. The company has a current ratio of 81.24, a quick ratio of 81.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

TAG Oil (TSE:TAO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.03 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TAG Oil Ltd will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAG Oil Company Profile

TAG Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. The company operates eight exploration and production permits in New Zealand; and an exploration and production permit in Australia. It holds interests in the Taranaki basin located in New Zealand; and a 100% interests in the Petroleum Lease 17 permit that covers 25,700 acres area located in the Surat Basin in Australia.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.