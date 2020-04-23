Barnes Group (B) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Barnes Group has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 3.12-3.32 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.12-3.32 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $370.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Barnes Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE B opened at $38.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.23. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.46.

B has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Barnes Group from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.23.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

