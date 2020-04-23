Barclays Reiterates “€69.00” Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Barclays set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nord/LB set a €148.00 ($172.09) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €85.84 ($99.82).

Shares of Airbus stock opened at €53.53 ($62.24) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €67.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of €114.00. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

