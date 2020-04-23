Barclays Reiterates €100.00 Price Target for MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX)

Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group set a €128.00 ($148.84) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($108.14) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €153.73 ($178.76).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Shares of MTX stock opened at €110.15 ($128.08) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €141.49 and a 200 day moving average of €226.45. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €97.76 ($113.67) and a 52 week high of €289.30 ($336.40). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.