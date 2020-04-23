Barclays’ (BARC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

BARC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised Barclays to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.37) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded Barclays to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.70) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 175.75 ($2.31).

BARC stock opened at GBX 88.15 ($1.16) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 101.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 153.71. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 73.04 ($0.96) and a one year high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $3.00. Barclays’s payout ratio is 0.64%.

In other Barclays news, insider Michael Ashley bought 132,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £99,601.50 ($131,020.13). Also, insider Mohamed A. El-Erian bought 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.33) per share, for a total transaction of £194,700 ($256,116.81). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 346,615 shares of company stock valued at $41,134,878.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

