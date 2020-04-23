Bank of America Trims Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Target Price to $160.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $176.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VRSK. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $165.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $151.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $116.61 and a one year high of $171.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 55.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 24.66%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $242,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,980,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total transaction of $298,080.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,609.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,074 shares of company stock worth $5,560,319. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,012,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,816,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,017,935,000 after purchasing an additional 740,053 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,573,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,595,000 after purchasing an additional 538,812 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2,474.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 347,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,896,000 after purchasing an additional 334,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

