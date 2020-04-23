Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 20,084 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,084 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up 1.2% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ballentine Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $20,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,525,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $22,295,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after acquiring an additional 87,360 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $12,602,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,281,000 after acquiring an additional 76,978 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $160.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.36. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $126.00 and a twelve month high of $198.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.7221 per share. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

