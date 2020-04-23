Ballentine Partners LLC Lowers Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ballentine Partners LLC owned 0.06% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $10,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP opened at $121.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.51. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.37 and a 12 month high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.