Ballentine Partners LLC Has $63.57 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,906,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,190 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $63,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,120,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,041,000 after acquiring an additional 29,410 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 54,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $34.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.76. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67.

