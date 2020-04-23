Ballentine Partners LLC Has $26.81 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,439 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $26,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,246,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,598,000 after buying an additional 449,608 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $73.05 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.70.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.