Ballentine Partners LLC Has $20.15 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 449,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,463 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 14,478,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,070,000 after buying an additional 686,903 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,991,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,721,000 after buying an additional 410,786 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,652,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,034,000 after buying an additional 34,134 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,252,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,849,000 after buying an additional 1,019,443 shares during the period. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,199,000.

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $46.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.76. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $62.85.

