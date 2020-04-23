Ballentine Partners LLC Has $18.60 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,930 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ballentine Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $18,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,431,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044,602 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,860 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 455.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,781,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,123 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,503 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,053,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $57.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.71. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.2519 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

