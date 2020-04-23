Ballentine Partners LLC Has $12.08 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 279,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 447,166 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises 0.7% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $12,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $44.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.54. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $59.09.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

