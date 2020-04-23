Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 39,661 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 168.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,661 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $256.47 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $311.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.24.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.