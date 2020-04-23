Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 301,758 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 84.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,758 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 0.9% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC owned 0.28% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $15,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $24.69 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $31.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.11.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

