Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 2,609 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.0% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $34,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $150.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.42. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $210.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

