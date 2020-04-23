Bacanora Lithium’s (BCN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at VSA Capital

VSA Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
BCN stock opened at GBX 23.08 ($0.30) on Monday. Bacanora Lithium has a 52 week low of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 53 ($0.70). The company has a market capitalization of $51.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 29.55. The company has a current ratio of 32.38, a quick ratio of 31.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.64.
About Bacanora Lithium
