Bacanora Lithium’s (BCN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at VSA Capital

VSA Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BCN stock opened at GBX 23.08 ($0.30) on Monday. Bacanora Lithium has a 52 week low of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 53 ($0.70). The company has a market capitalization of $51.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 29.55. The company has a current ratio of 32.38, a quick ratio of 31.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.64.

About Bacanora Lithium

Bacanora Lithium Plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for battery grade lithium carbonates and borates. The company primarily holds 100% interest in the Sonora Lithium project, which consists of seven mining concessions located in northern Mexico; and the 50% interest in the Zinnwald Lithium project that consists of 7 mining concessions covering an area of 256.5 hectares located in the Alterberg-Zinnwald region of the Eastern Ore Mountains in Germany.

