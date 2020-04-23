BABCOCK Intl Gr/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BABCOCK Intl Gr/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Babcock International Group PLC offers engineering support services to the defense, energy, emergency services, transport and education sectors. The Company’s operating segment consists of Marine and Technology, Defence and Security, Support Services and International. Marine and Technology segment offers engineering support services to the Royal Navy. Defence and Security segment provides to the United Kingdom’s armed forces, delivering technical training and asset management. Support Services segment manages assets, delivers programs and teaches vital skills for civil Governments and blue-chip commercial organizations. Mission Critical Services business is a provider of helicopter and fixed-wing emergency services and crew change services for oil and gas operators primarily in Europe and Australia. Babcock International Group PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get BABCOCK Intl Gr/ADR alerts:

Shares of BABCOCK Intl Gr/ADR stock opened at $7.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.16. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. BABCOCK Intl Gr/ADR has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $7.80.

Babcock International Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering support services to government organizations and key industries in the private sector. It operates through the following business segments: Marine, Land, Aviation, and Nuclear. The Marine segment provides through-life support of submarines, naval ships, and infrastructure; and operates an international naval support business.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BABCOCK Intl Gr/ADR (BCKIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BABCOCK Intl Gr/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BABCOCK Intl Gr/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.