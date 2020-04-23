Baader Bank Analysts Give Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) a €2.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €2.00 ($2.33) target price on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CEC1. Independent Research set a €2.10 ($2.44) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.80 ($6.74) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.80 ($4.42) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €5.40 ($6.28) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ceconomy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €4.00 ($4.65).

Shares of CEC1 stock opened at €3.12 ($3.63) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.00. Ceconomy has a 12-month low of €2.16 ($2.51) and a 12-month high of €5.75 ($6.69). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 million and a PE ratio of 6.08.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

