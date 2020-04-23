Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 127.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 517,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,691 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.52% of Avnet worth $21,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Avnet by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,996,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,859 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avnet by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,665,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,582,000 after purchasing an additional 980,434 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Avnet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,553,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,810,000 after buying an additional 42,077 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,033,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,732,000 after buying an additional 1,364,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,024,000 after buying an additional 106,047 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $26.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.56. Avnet has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $49.03.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Avnet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cross Research downgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

