Aviva’s (AV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV) in a research note published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AV. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Aviva from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Aviva from GBX 461 ($6.06) to GBX 391 ($5.14) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aviva from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 380 ($5.00) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Investec lowered Aviva to an add rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 455 ($5.99) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aviva presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 380.70 ($5.01).

Shares of AV stock opened at GBX 235.20 ($3.09) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 267.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 373.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73. Aviva has a 12 month low of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 439.40 ($5.78).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a GBX 21.40 ($0.28) dividend. This is a boost from Aviva’s previous dividend of $9.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.11%. Aviva’s payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

In other news, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 2,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.53) per share, for a total transaction of £6,078.24 ($7,995.58).

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

