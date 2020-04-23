Aviva (LON:AV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 370 ($4.87) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 460 ($6.05).

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 380 ($5.00) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 461 ($6.06) to GBX 391 ($5.14) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 355 ($4.67) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 380.70 ($5.01).

Shares of LON:AV opened at GBX 235.20 ($3.09) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 267.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 373.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.44. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 439.40 ($5.78).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 21.40 ($0.28) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.11%. This is a boost from Aviva’s previous dividend of $9.50. Aviva’s payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

In other Aviva news, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 2,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.53) per share, for a total transaction of £6,078.24 ($7,995.58).

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

