Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) Short Interest Update

Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 514,300 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the March 15th total of 573,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AUTO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Autoweb from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autoweb in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley cut Autoweb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.20 to $1.15 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Autoweb stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Autoweb worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AUTO opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13. Autoweb has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Autoweb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

