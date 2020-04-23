Autoliv (ALV) to Release Earnings on Friday

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Autoliv has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Autoliv to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ALV opened at $54.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.71. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $38.16 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.36%.

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $119,781.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,686 shares in the company, valued at $797,496.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALV has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.45.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

