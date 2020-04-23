AT&T (NYSE:T) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

AT&T (NYSE:T)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $36.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $43.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.16% from the company’s previous close.

T has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.98.

T stock opened at $29.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. AT&T has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,272,292,000 after buying an additional 4,091,166 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,036,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $978,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,705 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,412,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,660,000 after buying an additional 1,674,076 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

