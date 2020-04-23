Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Director Sells $81,250.00 in Stock

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $81,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 441,348 shares in the company, valued at $7,171,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Atreca stock opened at $15.01 on Thursday. Atreca has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $29.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $395.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts predict that Atreca will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCEL. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Atreca during the third quarter worth about $1,056,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Atreca during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Atreca by 261.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Atreca during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Atreca by 117.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 31,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

BCEL has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Atreca in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atreca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.70.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

